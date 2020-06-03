Vaughan slams England’s handling of Liam Plunkett

Former England captain Michael Vaughan slammed the England team management for failing to inform Liam Plunkett appropriately about his omission from the England team.

That Plunkett, the 35-year-old fast bowler, had to come to know about his omission through social media was a “disgrace,” Vaughan said in a podcast with former left-arm spinner Phil Tufnell.

“The most disappointing thing that I heard in that interview (of Plunkett, who joined Vaughan and Tufnell in the podcast) was that after the World Cup final, he won England a World Cup with a group of players and management, and not one person rang him up. Not one person,” Vaughan said in a podcast with former left-arm spinner Phil Tufnell.

“He had to find [the news of his omission] out through Twitter — I’m sorry, that’s back in your day, Phil. That doesn’t happen in this era of cricket, that’s a disgrace.”

Plunkett hasn’t played for England since helping the team win the World Cup last year. He also wasn’t included in the list of 55 who were asked to resume training last week following the coronavirus hiatus.

Plunkett, whose wife is an American, said he was open to playing for the U.S. if there was an opportunity. “It would be nice be involved in some sort of cricket over there. My kids might be American, so it would be quite cool to say to them that I played for England and the U.S.,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

However, the pacer will have to serve a three-year residency period in order to be eligible to play for the U.S.

“I’m English and I’ll always be an Englishman, but if I’m still fit and there’s an opportunity to play at the highest level, why would I not take it? If I go over there and end up being a U.S. citizen, or have a green card, I can help the development, especially being someone who has just finished with England. It would be nice to get involved in that,” he added.