ECB announces dates, venues for England-Windies Tests in July

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford as the two venues for the three-match Test series against West Indies if international cricket resumes behind-closed-doors in July.

Ageas Bowl will host the first Test, while Old Trafford is supposed to host the second and third, subject to UK government clearance.

Edgbaston has been selected as contingency and training venue.

Schedule First Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas Bowl Second Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old Trafford Third Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford

The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9. They will travel to Old Trafford for quarantining and training for three weeks, before moving to Hampshire ahead of the first Test.

The international venues in UK were asked to submit their expressions of interest in a five-day window. Four venues raised their hands and the final recommendations were sanctioned by ECB.