Cricket Cricket ECB announces dates, venues for England-Windies Tests in July Ageas Bowl will host the first Test, while Old Trafford is supposed to host the second and third, subject to UK government clearance. Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 19:19 IST The Ageas Bowl in Hampshire will host the first Test between England and West Indies in July, subject to UK government clearance. - FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS Team Sportstar 02 June, 2020 19:19 IST The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl and Lancashire’s Emirates Old Trafford as the two venues for the three-match Test series against West Indies if international cricket resumes behind-closed-doors in July.Ageas Bowl will host the first Test, while Old Trafford is supposed to host the second and third, subject to UK government clearance.READ| Inside cricket’s new bubble! Edgbaston has been selected as contingency and training venue.ScheduleFirst Test v West Indies: 8-12 July at Ageas BowlSecond Test v West Indies: 16-20 July at Emirates Old TraffordThird Test v West Indies: 24-28 July at Emirates Old Trafford The West Indies squad will arrive in the UK on June 9. They will travel to Old Trafford for quarantining and training for three weeks, before moving to Hampshire ahead of the first Test.The international venues in UK were asked to submit their expressions of interest in a five-day window. Four venues raised their hands and the final recommendations were sanctioned by ECB.According to the ECB website, the venues had to demonstrate these key principles to create a bio-secure environmentBiosecurityVenue perimeter, access and access controlHotel accommodation (onsite or nearby)Medical screening/testing provisionDesignated areas for isolation of anyone presenting symptoms.Car parking requirements (approx. 200)Medical Screening and Testing sites (approx. 1500 m2)Footprint to enable social distancingExtendable Players and Match Official areasExtendable space for broadcast compounds, studios and written media.Venue/Cricket operationsThe number and suitability of TV pitchesProvision for warm-up matchesIndoor and outdoor practice facilities Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos