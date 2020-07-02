Football EPL EPL Spurs has too much time between games, says Mourinho Spurs plays Sheffield United later on Thursday, nine days after its last match, a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on June 23. Reuters 02 July, 2020 10:52 IST Spurs plays Sheffield United later on Thursday, nine days after its last match, a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on June 23. - Getty Images Reuters 02 July, 2020 10:52 IST Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he is unhappy with the long break between matches his team has had since the Premier League resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown.Spurs plays Sheffield United later on Thursday, nine days after its last match, a 2-0 victory over West Ham United on June 23.“I am not happy to be waiting for this match for so long,” the Portuguese said in a pre-match news conference.“The perfect time in between matches I would always say is three days, especially in this moment when you are chasing your best form, your best intensity.”READ| Mourinho: Tottenham doesn't need much strengthening Mourinho also said record signing Tanguy Ndombele could turn things around. Ndombele was hauled off at halftime and singled out for criticism in Spurs' last match before the league was suspended in mid-March and has not played since.“I believe Ndombele can turn it around,” Mourinho said.“Football is full of players who have made difficult starts and then ended well. When the talent is there many things can happen with adaptation.“In many other clubs it looks like it's normal to have great players on the bench: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich.RELATED | Harry Kane has 'no problem' with Mourinho's style at Spurs“At Tottenham I feel every time a top player is on the bench, it's a drama. The players and everybody else have to understand it's not a drama.”Spurs is eighth in the league on 45 points with seven games left to play. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos