Aubameyang fires Arsenal revival as Leicester loses again

A terrible error from goalkeeper Tim Krul gifted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal thumped Norwich City 4-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday, pushing the Canaries ever closer to relegation.

Krul foolishly attempted to fake a long kick and dribble past the Gabon striker in the 33rd minute, but he nicked the ball off the keeper's foot and rolled it into the net to reach a half-century of goals in the English top flight.

The Gunners scored a brilliant second four minutes later as David Luiz started an attack with a superb cross-field ball to Kieran Tierney. His pass found Aubameyang, who teed up Granit Xhaka to score with a sweet first-time shot.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke made three changes at the break and his side started the second half brightly, with replacement striker Adam Idah forcing a save in the first minute of the second period.

However, Norwich's penchant for mistakes came back to haunt it, and Aubameyang killed the game off with his second goal in the 67th minute after the visitor lost the ball from its own throw-in.

Cedric Soares came off the bench to score his first goal for Arsenal in the 81st minute as the London club climbed to seventh place on 47 points. Norwich remained bottom on 21 points, six behind 17th-placed West Ham United with six games left.

Aubameyang said he was proud of his goal-scoring record at Arsenal, adding that discussions with the club about signing a new contract were ongoing.

“We'll talk with the club and we're going to see what's going to happen, but first of all I'm really focused on the games and the end of the season, so we'll see,” the 31-year-old told BT Sport.

Leicester's winless restart continues

Third-placed Leicester City's winless run since the restart of the Premier League season continued with a 2-1 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park.

Everton grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when 19-year-old Anthony Gordon did well on the left, pulling the ball back and into the path of Brazilian Richarlison who slotted home.

Carlo Ancelotti's side doubled its lead, in controversial circumstances, when Michael Keane and Wilfred Ndidi challenged for a header in the box and after a long VAR review, referee David Coote ruled the Leicester midfielder had handled the ball.

Gylfi Sigurdsson confidently converted from the spot and with his side 2-0 down at the break, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers made a double change with James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho introduced.\

The switch had a swift impact with the visitors pulling one back six minutes after the restart, when Jamie Vardy caused panic in the Everton box, Iheanacho sought the loose ball and Mason Holgate's clearance hit him and flew past Jordan Pickford.

Leicester stayed on 55 points, while Everton moved up to 11th on 44 points.

Bournemouth rot continues

Bournemouth's hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League suffered another blow after its poor form continued with a crushing 4-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

The result left the Cherries, who have taken one point from their last seven league games, 19th on 27 points from 32 games, while Newcastle moved up to 13th on 42 points after stretching its unbeaten run to five games.