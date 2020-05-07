Coronavirus: MotoGP planning for two July races in Spain

MotoGP has announced it will submit plans to stage two grands prix in Spain in July.

Races in Germany, Netherlands and Finland were cancelled last week due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers remain hopeful of a season comprising at least 10 races, which could start in July and end in November.

To that end, the regional government of Andalusia, the city council of Jerez de la Frontera and Dorna Sports have agreed to submit a proposal to the Spanish government that would see two events held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto.

The races would be held on the weekends of July 19 and July 26, before a planned World Superbike Championship round at the same circuit on August 2.

"Once authorisation from the Spanish government has been given, the three events will be proposed to the FIM for inclusion on their respective calendars. The first MotoGP event would be the Grand Prix of Spain, becoming the season opener for the MotoGP class, and the second would be the Grand Prix of Andalusia," MotoGP said in a statement.