Armaan Ebrahim, Aditya Patel go the Esports way for charity

Joining the growing Esports bandwagon, racing stars Aditya Patel and Armaan Ebrahim came together to bring in big names from different walks of life to raise funds for a charity organisation (SEEDS), that provides for frontline healthcare workers.

The duo put together four Esport events and, the Ultimate E event, held last weekend, attracted sportsmen, gamers and celebrities such as Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun and Kush Maini (racers), L. Balaji, M. Ashwin (cricketers), Regina Cassandra (actor), Abhijeet Ghatak and Naman Mathur (online gamers).



It started with a celebrity PUBG event and was followed by the Indian Super Gran Turismo Series that saw gamers and sim racers on a mix of real-life and fantasy circuits. The Ultimate E All-Stars `Race for a Cause’ was a star-studded 26-car field that had the cream of India’s racing stars and a few more from South Africa, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Racers Muhammed Ibrahim and Kush were locked in a tight battle with the former winning the first two and the latter the last two. Ibrahim eventually won the overall championship.

“We have been racing for four weekends now and we catered to both PC and PS4. The participation is picking up fast with every event and we have a decent following as well. Overall, it was lots of fun and we are looking forward to hosting more,” said Armaan.