Hazlewood surprised by Cricket Australia's financial position

Josh Hazlewood admitted he was surprised by the dire financial situation Cricket Australia (CA) reportedly finds itself in, but said players were ready to play their part.

CA announced last week it was standing down most of its staff on reduced pay from April 27 until the end of the financial year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket is just the latest sport to be impacted financially by COVID-19 despite getting through most of its scheduled fixtures for this season in Australia.

Australia paceman Hazlewood said news of CA's financial position was surprising.

"It probably took me a little bit by surprise," he told reporters via video on Monday. "Just due to the fact that it's probably happened at the perfect time, this pandemic, for Cricket Australia I guess.

"It happening in March compared to the footy codes who are really in some trouble heading into their season, a little bit surprised there.

"But there's going to be some impacts no doubt, we're no different from any other sport and I guess it depends how long it hangs around as to how much it's going to affect us I guess.

"If it leads into next summer it can be quite serious so obviously playing it by ear at the moment and we'll see where we end up."

Hazlewood said the players were prepared to do what was needed amid the financial worries.

"We're obviously partners in the game and we've always said that. We've ridden the highs and now is probably the time to ride the lows a little bit," he said.

"We've always said we're partners in the game and see what it comes to and we'll obviously play our part."