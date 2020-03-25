U-17 Women’s World Cup: FIFA monitoring coronavirus threat in India

Ahead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India in November, FIFA has confirmed that it is monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“We can confirm that FIFA is currently monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 in India in close collaboration with the Local Organising Committee, as well as other key stakeholders including the AIFF, the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and relevant authorities in the country,” said FIFA in a statement to Sportstar.

“With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in India in the lead up to the tournament.”

Sixteen teams will take part in the World Cup, of which only three have sealed their berths. India has qualified as the host nation, while DPR Korea (winner) and Japan (runner-up) progressed from the Asian qualifiers.

UEFA, CONCACAF, OFC and CONMEBOL qualifiers were all postponed in wake of the COVID-19 threat, while the AFCON qualification tournament was the lone qualifier that went ahead as planned.

CONCACAF qualifiers were originally scheduled for April 18-May 3 in Mexico, while Euros were slated to begin in May in Sweden. Oceania qualifiers were scheduled to start in April in Tahiti and South American qualifiers were to be played in Uruguay between Apri 15 and May 3.

FIFA added that it is currently “working closely together with confederations regarding dates for the respective qualifying tournaments”.

Apart from the three qualified teams, 13 others will make their way to India - three sides from CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and UEFA confederations each, while one from OFC.

The World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 with matches to be played in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.