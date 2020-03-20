Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga stars return to action, this time on FIFA 20 Top La Liga footballers have accepted Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos' challenge to participate in an online contest to be played on FIFA 20. Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 18:48 IST Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is among the 19 stars who will participate in the FIFA 20 tournament. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 18:48 IST The COVID-19 pandemic has suspended all sporting activity, but the La Liga footballers seem to have found a way to remain in the game, albeit virtually.Nineteen La Liga footballers have accepted Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos' challenge to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20. Llanos, a sports commentator, took to his Twitter to suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in an online competition. His tweet gained a lot of eyeballs and the La Liga and Santander bank joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge. Ibai Llanos' tweet went viral and caught the attention of the La Liga stars as well. Now, a football game without commentary is plain boring. But that aspect has also been dealt with as renowned Spanish football commentators Miguel Angel Roman, Manolo Lama and Ruben Martin, have agreed to be a part of the challenge, calling the games from their respective houses. Jose Martinez @marcoasensio10 @adnanjanuzaj @marcosllorente @SergiRoberto10 There's no football right now, but ALL 20 clubs will compete in the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge with @IbaiLlanos! Action starts tomorrow at 7pm CET.— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 19, 2020 Competition format and scheduleThe tournament features a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (two nine-minute halves). The competition began on Thursday and will be played over the weekend. The last-16 draw in full:CA Osasuna v CD Leganes or R. Valladolid CFSevilla FC v Athletic ClubLevante UD v D. Alaves or RC CeltaReal Sociedad v Atletico MadridFC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol or SD EibarGetafe CF v Real BetisVillarreal CF v Valencia CFGranada CF v Real Madrid In a bid to contribute to society in the context of the current health crisis caused by coronavirus, fans watching the games on the video live streaming service Twitch, can make donations and all the funds will be directed to UNICEF's efforts to combat coronavirus.Here are the 19 players who have signed up:Athletic Club: Gorka GuruzetaFC Barcelona: Sergi RobertoRCD Espanyol: Adrian EmbarbaReal Madrid: Marco AsensioAtletico Madrid: Marcos LlorenteSevilla CF: Sergio ReguilonReal Betis: Borja IglesiasReal Sociedad: Adnan JanuzajLevante UD: Carlos ClercValencia CF: Carlos SolerCA Osasuna: Ruben GarcíaD. Alaves: Lucas PerezVillarreal CF: Manu MorlanesRC Celta: Kevin VazquezR. Valladolid CF: Pedro PorroCD Leganes: Aitor RuibalGranada CF: Jose Antonio MartinezSD Eibar: Edu ExpositoGetafe CF: Jason Remeseiro Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos