La Liga stars return to action, this time on FIFA 20

The COVID-19 pandemic has suspended all sporting activity, but the La Liga footballers seem to have found a way to remain in the game, albeit virtually.

Nineteen La Liga footballers have accepted Spanish video game influencer, Ibai Llanos' challenge to take part in an online tournament to be contested on FIFA 20. Llanos, a sports commentator, took to his Twitter to suggest that a player from each of the 20 top-tier outfits represent their team in an online competition. His tweet gained a lot of eyeballs and the La Liga and Santander bank joined the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge.

Ibai Llanos' tweet went viral and caught the attention of the La Liga stars as well.

Now, a football game without commentary is plain boring. But that aspect has also been dealt with as renowned Spanish football commentators Miguel Angel Roman, Manolo Lama and Ruben Martin, have agreed to be a part of the challenge, calling the games from their respective houses.

Jose Martinez @marcoasensio10 @adnanjanuzaj @marcosllorente @SergiRoberto10



There's no football right now, but ALL 20 clubs will compete in the #LaLigaSantanderChallenge with @IbaiLlanos!



Action starts tomorrow at 7pm CET. — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 19, 2020

Competition format and schedule

The tournament features a series of ties that will be decided in best-of-one games played over 18 minutes (two nine-minute halves). The competition began on Thursday and will be played over the weekend.

The last-16 draw in full: CA Osasuna v CD Leganes or R. Valladolid CF

Sevilla FC v Athletic Club

Levante UD v D. Alaves or RC Celta

Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol or SD Eibar

Getafe CF v Real Betis

Villarreal CF v Valencia CF

Granada CF v Real Madrid

In a bid to contribute to society in the context of the current health crisis caused by coronavirus, fans watching the games on the video live streaming service Twitch, can make donations and all the funds will be directed to UNICEF's efforts to combat coronavirus.

Here are the 19 players who have signed up: