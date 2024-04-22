MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports

The Dutch international is however expected to be fit for Euro 2024 in the summer, with Spanish media reporting he will be sidelined for around five weeks.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 18:25 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
De Jong was taken off on a stretcher just before half-time in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over the Spanish champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.
De Jong was taken off on a stretcher just before half-time in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over the Spanish champions at the Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

De Jong was taken off on a stretcher just before half-time in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over the Spanish champions at the Santiago Bernabeu. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Frenkie de Jong is set to miss the rest of the season after Barcelona confirmed on Monday the midfielder suffered an ankle sprain in the Clasico in La Liga at the weekend.

The Dutch international is however expected to be fit for Euro 2024 in the summer, with Spanish media reporting he will be sidelined for around five weeks.

“Tests taken on Monday have confirmed that Frenkie de Jong has sprained his right ankle,” said Barcelona in a statement, without specifying the length of his expected absence.

De Jong was taken off on a stretcher just before half-time in Real Madrid’s 3-2 win over the Spanish champions at the Santiago Bernabeu, hurt after a challenge by Fede Valverde.

READ | Barca boss Xavi decries ‘maximum injustice’ after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat

It is the third time De Jong, 26, has sustained an ankle injury this season and he only recently made his return from the previous problem on April 10.

The Netherlands face Canada and Iceland in tune-up friendlies on June 6 and 10 respectively before the European Championship begins on June 14.

Ronald Koeman’s side are in a tough Group D alongside France, Poland and Austria.

De Jong will hope to feature in the team’s first match against Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski’s Poland on June 16.

The Clasico defeat leaves champions Barcelona 11 points behind La Liga leaders Madrid in second place.

Related Topics

Frenkie de Jong /

Barcelona /

El Clasico /

La Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports
    AFP
  2. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  3. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli fined 50 percent of match fees, following his outburst for controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports
    AFP
  2. La Liga: Barca boss Xavi decries ‘maximum injustice’ after disallowed goal in El Clasico defeat
    Reuters
  3. Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury
    AP
  4. La Liga: Atletico misses chance to strengthen hold on 4th place after losing at Alaves
    AP
  5. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid almost confirms title after Clasico win against Barcelona
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona’s De Jong to miss end of season with ankle sprain - reports
    AFP
  2. Arsenal vs Chelsea, Injury update: Blues’ top-scorer Palmer doubtful for Premier League clash against Gunners
    Reuters
  3. RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya - who will win toss today? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli fined 50 percent of match fees, following his outburst for controversial dismissal in KKR vs RCB
    Team Sportstar
  5. RR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: High-flying Rajasthan Royals hosts struggling Mumbai Indians; Stats, preview, toss at 7PM
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment