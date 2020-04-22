More Sports Badminton Badminton COVID-19: Gopi Chand Academy donates Rs 2.5 lakh towards fight against pandemic Players, coaches and staff of the academy have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the Cyberabad Police towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 22 April, 2020 19:28 IST Pullela Gopi Chand says the players and staff in his academy are observing the safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus - AFP Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 22 April, 2020 19:28 IST Players, coaches and staff of Pullela Gopi Chand Badminton Academy have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the Cyberabad Police towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Read: 2010-2019: The rise of Indian badminton, emergence of P.V. SindhuIn a similar gesture, a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh each was also contributed to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Gachibowli Division).“We wish to inform the Cyberabad Police and all citizens that we stand united in the fight against the dreaded virus. Also regularly, we are informing our players, coach, staff and parents to maintain socialdistancing, hygiene conditions and more importantly stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus,” Gopi said in a statement on Wednesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos