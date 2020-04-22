COVID-19: Gopi Chand Academy donates Rs 2.5 lakh towards fight against pandemic

Players, coaches and staff of Pullela Gopi Chand Badminton Academy have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the Cyberabad Police towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a similar gesture, a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh each was also contributed to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Gachibowli Division).

“We wish to inform the Cyberabad Police and all citizens that we stand united in the fight against the dreaded virus. Also regularly, we are informing our players, coach, staff and parents to maintain social

distancing, hygiene conditions and more importantly stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus,” Gopi said in a statement on Wednesday.