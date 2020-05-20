Home F1 Silverstone plans to host two races behind closed doors Silverstone is planning to host two races behind closed doors this summer, subject to government approval. PTI London 20 May, 2020 10:35 IST In this picture taken on July 14, 2019, Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, England. - AP PTI London 20 May, 2020 10:35 IST Silverstone is planning to host two races behind closed doors this summer, subject to government approval, to make up for some of the lost time in the 2020 F1 season with 10 races already either cancelled or postponed.Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle says an agreement in principle has been reached with Formula One to hold the races at the central England circuit, immediately after the season begins in Austria.However, the U.K. government’s coronavirus recovery strategy document set out an intention to introduce a 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals.Should quarantine measures not be lifted for elite sport then they could also have a major impact on the participation of British sides in European football competition. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos