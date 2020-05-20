Silverstone plans to host two races behind closed doors

Silverstone is planning to host two races behind closed doors this summer, subject to government approval, to make up for some of the lost time in the 2020 F1 season with 10 races already either cancelled or postponed.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle says an agreement in principle has been reached with Formula One to hold the races at the central England circuit, immediately after the season begins in Austria.

However, the U.K. government’s coronavirus recovery strategy document set out an intention to introduce a 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals.

Should quarantine measures not be lifted for elite sport then they could also have a major impact on the participation of British sides in European football competition.