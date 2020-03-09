Coronavirus: All sporting activity in Italy suspended until April 3

All sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until April 3, the Italian National Olympic Committee has announced.

The decision, which is subject to government ratification, comes following a meeting organised by CONI president Giovanni Malago in Rome.

All sport in the country had already been required to take place behind closed doors until April 3 as part of a previous government decree as Italy attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

That led to the strange sight of Sunday's Derby d'Italia between Juventus and Inter being contested without spectators in the stadium.

Monday's decision will further disrupt the season in Serie A and the rest of Italy's domestic football pyramid, though CONI conceded in the announcement that it has no jurisdiction over international competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

When contacted by Stats Perform, European football's governing body UEFA said it did not have a comment to make regarding CONI's decision.

Italy's national rugby team has already seen its Six Nations fixtures with Ireland and England postponed due to the spread of the virus. The most affected nation outside of Asia, Italy has 7,375 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which has led to 366 deaths in the country.

Earlier on Monday, France's minister for sport announced that all Ligue 1 games will be played behind closed doors or see fan numbers restricted to 1,000. Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 second-leg tie with Borussia Dortmund will take place behind closed doors, while France's Six Nations match with Ireland at the Stade de France has been postponed.