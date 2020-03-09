Tennis Videos Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns The California event, considered the biggest in tennis outside the four Grand Slams, has been called off due to coronavirus concerns. Team Sportstar 09 March, 2020 13:58 IST Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns Team Sportstar 09 March, 2020 13:58 IST HIGHLIGHTS: Sabalenka dominates Kvitova to take Doha crown HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to clinch Dubai crown WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils More Videos Qatar Open: Barty beats Muguruza to set up Kvitova semis clash Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour Daniil Medvedev: 'I push myself to win tournaments' WATCH: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in charity match WATCH: Bill Gates lobs Rafael Nadal Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem, secures eighth title Australian Open: Self-belief and hatred for losing won me the title - Kenin