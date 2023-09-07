VIDEO: Dhoni attends Alcaraz vs Zverev U.S. Open quarterfinal match

Former India captain M.S. Dhoni was spotted enjoying the U.S. Open quarterfinal between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Germany’s Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday.

Indian cricket sensation Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the audience for the semifinal clash between @carlosalcaraz & @AlexZverev 🎾#SonySportsNetwork#USOpenpic.twitter.com/a8I74XRlRL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 7, 2023

Reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz made short work of Zverev as he clinched a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in straight sets and advanced to the semifinal, where he will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev reached the last four by beating Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 in stifling heat. Third seed Medvedev, the 2021 US Open winner, rallied from a break down in all three sets as he condemned world number eight Rublev to a ninth straight Grand Slam quarter-final loss.

Coincidentally, last year, Dhoni attended a match featuring Alcaraz in the U.S. Open, where the Spaniard staged a terrific comeback against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal. Alcaraz went on to win the title, beating Norway’s Casper Ruud in the final.