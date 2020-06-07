Football La-Liga La-Liga Spanish football to hold minute silence in memory of coronavirus victims The return will bring an end to a three-month hiatus after La Liga suspended matches due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. AFP MADRID 07 June, 2020 18:39 IST La Liga will finish its season with 11 matchdays in less than six weeks. - Reuters AFP MADRID 07 June, 2020 18:39 IST A minute of silence will be held before all La Liga games in memory of the victims of coronavirus, the league and Spanish football Federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday.The tribute will also be paid before matches in Segunda, Spain's second tier, as well as play-offs for promotion in the Segunda B and Tercera divisions, the two governing bodies confirmed.“Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay a sincere tribute this season to all those who have left us because of the pandemic, as well as their families,” said a joint-statement.READ| Messi returns to Barcelona training, Suarez fit again The first match back will be on Wednesday between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete, who will play the second half of their Segunda contest in December that was abandoned due to offensive chanting.Top-flight fixtures will then restart on Thursday, when Sevilla hosts Real Betis, with reigning champion Barcelona playing away at Real Mallorca on Saturday and Real Madrid hosting Eibar on Sunday.Barca is top of the table, two points clear of Madrid, with 11 games left to play.WATCH Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos The return will bring an end to a three-month hiatus after La Liga suspended matches due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12.Spain has been able to bring the virus under control in recent weeks but is one of the worst-hit countries overall, with more than 27,000 deaths confirmed according to the latest figures on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos