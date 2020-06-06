Football La-Liga La-Liga Messi returns to Barcelona training, Suarez fit again Messi trained alone indoors on Wednesday and Friday, but worked on the sidelines of a group session at Barca's home stadium, according to Spanish press. AFP 06 June, 2020 18:29 IST Lionel Messi missed two group sessions with a leg injury. - Alex Caparros/Getty Images AFP 06 June, 2020 18:29 IST Lionel Messi returned to the Camp Nou on Saturday after missing two group training sessions with a slight leg injury, while Luis Suarez is set to be fit for the La Liga restart next week.Messi trained alone indoors on Wednesday and Friday, but worked on the sidelines of a group session at Barca's home stadium, according to Spanish press.La Liga leader Barcelona plays its first match since mid-March at Real Mallorca next Saturday.Suarez will be fit to play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January after reporting feeling no pain following training.Messi and Suarez have scored 38 goals between them in all competitions this season.Barcelona leads Real Madrid by two points at the top of the table with 11 matches remaining. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos