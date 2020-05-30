Real Madrid's Marcelo eager for La Liga resumption

With the La Liga being given the green light for resumption, Real Madrid star Marcelo says he cannot wait to get back to competitive football.

La Liga was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis but the league will return with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on June 11.

On Friday, Spain's Higher Council of Sport (CSD) said it had agreed the resumption plans with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga.

The CSD issued a statement that confirmed plans for the season to end on July 18-19.

Madrid was two points behind defending champion and leader Barcelona with 11 rounds remaining.

"We'd never gone so long without being able to train out on the pitch and our desire to play football has been growing ever since we stopped," Brazilian full-back Marcelo told Real Madrid TV. "Now we're close to getting going again and we can't wait.

"It's been different to what we're used to. We have to take the positives from it and now we're used to the routine; it's not like it used to be but everything's good.

"We're all healthy, the training sessions have been fantastic in recovering our rhythm. Having not touched a ball for so long, when you go back out on the pitch you've lost your touch a bit, but now we just can't wait to start playing games."