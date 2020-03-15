Coronavirus: South India Rally postponed to June, 2020

The Madras Motor Sports Club postponed the South India Rally scheduled for March 20-22 to June 19-21 in view of the escalation in the COVID-19 virus situation across the country.

The South India Rally also doubles up as a round of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship and the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (4-wheelers).

Chairman of the event, Vicky Chandhok, said, “After much discussion internally, and following the lockdown in various States and territories across India, besides travel advisories and restrictions on public assembly, we have decided to postpone South India Rally to June 19-21.”

“We were confident of running the event on schedule as we had put in place all measures and infrastructure complying with Government of India’s health advisories to provide a safe environment to all the stakeholders. However, developments in the past couple of days forced us to rethink and decide on postponing the South India Rally,” said Chandhok, who is also the president of APRC Working Group.