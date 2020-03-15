More Sports Coronavirus pandemic live tracker, updates: March 15 - Impact on sports The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 5,000 people and spread across more than 90 nations. Here's how it has hit global sport. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 March, 2020 00:14 IST Fans wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus during a J1 League match between Kawasaki Frontale and Sagan Tosu at Todoroki Stadium on February 22 in Kawasaki. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 March, 2020 00:14 IST The coronavirus outbreak has spread fear worldwide, taking the lives of over 5,000 people, and spreading across more than 90 nations. There are fears the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might be impacted but the organisers insist preparations are going ahead as planned.Here is a timeline of how the spread of coronavirus has hit sport across the globe.