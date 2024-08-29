MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

NALCO receives Biju Patnaik Sports Award

A Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Government of India, NALCO has been a strong advocate for sports, supporting sportspersons, events and infrastructure development.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 21:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the prestigious award from Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha.
On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the prestigious award from Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the prestigious award from Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has been conferred with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Award for the year 2023 for best contribution to the promotion of sports and games.

On behalf of the company, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, received the prestigious award from Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, at a special function held on Thursday on the occasion of National Sports Day, at the Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

A Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Government of India, NALCO has been a strong advocate for sports, supporting sportspersons, events and infrastructure development.

Upon receiving the award, NALCO CMD Shri Sridhar Patra expressed his gratitude and said, “We are honoured and inspired to continue supporting and fostering sports and related activities in the State and Nation. Receiving the Biju Patnaik Sports Award will further boost our dedication to support the sporting community”.

