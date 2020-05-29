Football Football Serie A set to return from June 20 Italy's top flight is due to resume from June 20, with Coppa Italia semi-finals to be held the week before on June 13. Joe Wright 29 May, 2020 08:33 IST Juventus is one point clear at the top of the table above Lazio before the league was suspended. - Getty Images Joe Wright 29 May, 2020 08:33 IST The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy's sports minister has confirmed.Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.Following a meeting with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to return next month.Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week."Italy is starting up again and it is only right that football does, too," Spadafora said on Thursday."The league resumes on June 20 - I have already consulted with prime minister Conte. I hope we can complete the Coppa Italia in the week from June 13 to 20. It would be a signal to the benefit of all Italians, given it's the competition shown on public service [television]."My wish is coming true for the whole world of sport to start again at the same time. We deny the story that I had any reservations about the world of football."Juventus was a point clear of Lazio at the top of the table with 12 games remaining when the league season was suspended.READ: Premier League to restart season on June 17 It was due to face Milan in the second leg of the Coppa semi-final in Turin on March 4, with the first leg having finished 1-1.The other semi-final was also finely poised, with Napoli 1-0 up against Inter ahead of their second leg at the San Paolo.The news comes after the Premier League announced plans to resume 2019-20 from June 17, having also suspended matches in March.The Bundesliga returned this month and LaLiga intends to get back underway in June, with only Ligue 1 from among Europe's top-five leagues to declare the season over. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos