Coronavirus: India cricketer Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh India's Test vice-captain has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI 29 March, 2020 11:13 IST India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session. - AFP PTI 29 March, 2020 11:13 IST India's Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.Read: Lockdown diaries: Pujara enjoying family timeBatting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh.Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.