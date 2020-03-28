Cricket

Raina donates Rs 52 lakh for fight against COVID-19

Suresh Raina donated Rs 52 lakh to the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urged others also to contribute in this time of health crisis.

Suresh Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India.

Suresh Raina on Saturday donated Rs 52 lakh to the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic and urged others also to contribute in this time of health crisis.

 

The 33-year-old left-handed batsman has played for India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 Twenty20 Internationals between 2005 and 2018. He is currently with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

