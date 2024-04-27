MagazineBuy Print

Olympic Shooting trials: Cheema, Esha, Divyansh and Elavenil win on final day

None of the 37 shooters who have qualified for the OSTs are sure of their Paris Olympic tickets, with the final two trials scheduled in Bhopal next month.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 18:12 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Rhythm Sangwan, topper Esha Singh and Palak Gulia, in air pistol in the Olympic shooting trials in Delhi on Saturday.
Rhythm Sangwan, topper Esha Singh and Palak Gulia, in air pistol in the Olympic shooting trials in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Rhythm Sangwan, topper Esha Singh and Palak Gulia, in air pistol in the Olympic shooting trials in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Esha Singh asserted her efficiency in the final as she beat qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (584) to the top spot in women’s air pistol in the second Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia took the third spot ahead of Surbhi Rao. Manu Bhaker, who had the second-best qualification score of 580 slipped to the fifth spot following a 7.8 on the 16th shot. She did respond strongly with 10.5 on the next two shots, but to no avail.

In men’s air pistol also, the lowest qualification score shooter, Arjun Singh Cheema rose to the top ahead of Ravinder Singh and Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar. The qualification toppers Sarabjot Singh and Naveen placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

ALSO READ: Olympics shooting trials: Sift Kaur Samra races ahead on road to Paris Games

In women’s air rifle, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan shot 251.5 to beat Ramita Jindal by 0.4 point. Olympic quota winners Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh placed third and fourth, respectively. The topper of the first final, Nancy Mandhotra, who had shot the best qualification score of 633.1, finished fifth.

In the Olympic selection race, the qualification scores matter the most, especially in the air events, in which the winner of the final gets only 0.3 point.

In men’s air rifle, former world No.1, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar emerged top with 251.9 points. He beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 1.2 point, while Arjun Babuta placed third ahead of qualification topper Sandeep Singh (632.6). World champion Rudrankksh Patil placed fifth after having shot 628.7 in qualification.

The Olympic selection race will take a concrete shape during the third and fourth trials scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal from May 11 to 19.

The results
10m air rifle: Men: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 251.9 (629.2); 2. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 250.7 (625.6); 3. Arjun Babuta 230.0 (632.3); 4. Sandeep Singh 208.5 (632.6); 5. Rudrankksh Patil 186.2 (628.7).
Women: 1. Elavenil Valarivan 251.5 (630.0); 2. Ramita Jindal 251.0 (628.3); 3. Tilottama Sen 229.8 (631.2); 4. Mehuli Ghosh 208.4 (626.8); 5. Nancy Mandhotra 187.5 (633.1).
10m air pistol: Men: 1. Arjun Singh Cheema 244.6 (575); 2. Ravinder Singh 242.4 (578); 3. Varun Tomar 221.1 (580); 4. Sarabjot Singh 201.3 (581); 5. Naveen 179.3 (581).
Women: 1. Esha Singh 244.9 (575); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 241.8 (584); 3. Palak Gulia 217.9 (576); 4. Surbhi Rao 196.9 (579); 5. Manu Bhaker 177.9 (580).

Related Topics

Esha Singh /

Divyansh Singh Panwar

  Olympic Shooting trials: Cheema, Esha, Divyansh and Elavenil win on final day
Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

