Olympic Shooting trials: Cheema, Esha, Divyansh and Elavenil win on final day

Esha Singh asserted her efficiency in the final as she beat qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (584) to the top spot in women’s air pistol in the second Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

Asian Games gold medallist Palak Gulia took the third spot ahead of Surbhi Rao. Manu Bhaker, who had the second-best qualification score of 580 slipped to the fifth spot following a 7.8 on the 16th shot. She did respond strongly with 10.5 on the next two shots, but to no avail.

In men’s air pistol also, the lowest qualification score shooter, Arjun Singh Cheema rose to the top ahead of Ravinder Singh and Olympic quota winner Varun Tomar. The qualification toppers Sarabjot Singh and Naveen placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

In women’s air rifle, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan shot 251.5 to beat Ramita Jindal by 0.4 point. Olympic quota winners Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh placed third and fourth, respectively. The topper of the first final, Nancy Mandhotra, who had shot the best qualification score of 633.1, finished fifth.

In the Olympic selection race, the qualification scores matter the most, especially in the air events, in which the winner of the final gets only 0.3 point.

In men’s air rifle, former world No.1, Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar emerged top with 251.9 points. He beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 1.2 point, while Arjun Babuta placed third ahead of qualification topper Sandeep Singh (632.6). World champion Rudrankksh Patil placed fifth after having shot 628.7 in qualification.

The Olympic selection race will take a concrete shape during the third and fourth trials scheduled to be staged at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal from May 11 to 19.