Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Maheshwari Chauhan sole leader in women’s skeet qualification

After a first round of 23, Maheshwari has shot three perfect rounds, to have a one-point lead over shooters from Chile, Kazakhstan and Sweden.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 21:39 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Maheshwari Chauhan shot two perfect rounds of 25 to take the sole lead with 98 out of 100 in women’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Maheshwari Chauhan shot two perfect rounds of 25 to take the sole lead with 98 out of 100 in women’s skeet in the shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday.

After a first round of 23, Maheshwari has shot three perfect rounds, to have a one-point lead over shooters from Chile, Kazakhstan and Sweden.

One more qualification round will be shot on Sunday, followed by the final for the top-six. Maheshwari will be gunning for the second women’s skeet Olympic quota following the one won by Raiza Dhillon earlier.

READ | Paris Olympics Shotgun Qualifiers: Final opportunity for Indian shooters to grab quotas

Areeba Khan (92) and Ganemat Sekhon (91) were in the 25th and 33rd spots respectively in a field of 71.

The men’s skeet shooters were unable to inspire much confidence as Sheeraz Sheikh (94), Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (93) could not find themselves in the top-50 in a field of more than 130 shooters.

Usman Chand of Pakistan and Nicolas Lejeune of France led with 99 out of 100.

