Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship

ATHLETICS

Muralidharan Sinimol, Mansi Mohite emerge South Asian triathlon champions

Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships held concurrently with the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on Saturday.

Koushik Vinayak Malandkar (01:03:26) was second behind compatriot Sinimol in the regional championships, while Sai Lohitaksh Kd (01:07:20) and Krishiv Patel (01:07:23) finished as the top two in the South Asian men’s junior category and Durvisha Pawar (01:11:55) and Prerana Sravan Kumar (01:14:57) as one and two in the South Asian women’s junior category.

-Team Sportstar

BOXING

Aryan, Jitesh make winning start at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship

Aryan (51kg) and Jitesh (54kg) won their respective contests to ensure a winning start for India on the opening day of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Aryan defeated South Kora’s Jo Hyeon Woo and Jitesh got the better of Chen Yu Chen from Chinese Taipei, to emerge winners by identical margins of 5-0.

While other boxers in Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) are in line to take the ring later on, Jadumani Singh M (51kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in U-22 category on Sunday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) will start her journey against Uzbekistan’s Uktamova Nigina in the women’s U-22 category on Tuesday.

Preeti has already booked a spot for herself in the Paris Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian squad for this tournament, which has more than 390 boxers in fray from 24 different countries competing in 25 weight categories.

The Youth and U-22 finals will be organised on May 6 and 7.

TENNIS

Karthik, Prathima clinch National Wheelchair Championship titles

Second seed Prathima Rao beat top seed KP Shilpa 7-5, 2-6, [10-5] to clinch the women’s title in the second National Wheelchair Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Karthik Karunakaran and Prathima Rao, the national wheelchair tennis champions in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

It was a double crown for Prathima, as she had won the doubles title in partnership with KP Shilpa, beating the other two teams without dropping a game in the round robin format.

Top seed Karthik Karunakaran won the men’s title, beating second seed Shekar Veeraswamy 6-3, 4-6, [10-6]. Shekar won the doubles title in partnership with Balachandar Subramanian.

The results (finals): Men: Karthik Karunakaran bt Shekar Veeraswamy 3-6, 6-1, [10-7]. Doubles: Balachandar Subramanian & Shekar Veeraswamy bt M Durai and Karthik Karunakaran 6-0, 6-2. Women: Prathima Rao bt KP Shilpa 7-5, 2-6, [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH

Suraj Kumar Chand, Anahat Singh emerge victorious in PSA Hamdard Squashters

India’s Suraj Kumar Chand and his precociously-talented compatriot Anahat Singh emerged as champions in the Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam, a USD 3000 PSA squash event in New Delhi on Saturday.

Second-seeded Chand edged out Sri Lankan top seed Ravindu Laksiri 3-2 (11-13, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3) in the men’s final, while top-seeded Anahat brushed aside Korean eighth-seed Hwayeong Eum in straight games 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 in the women’s title round.

It was world No 179 Chand’s maiden PSA title and world No 118 Anahat’s second PSA crown.

-Team Sportstar