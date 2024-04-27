MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Saturday, April 27. 

Published : Apr 27, 2024 18:07 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ATHLETICS

Muralidharan Sinimol, Mansi Mohite emerge South Asian triathlon champions

Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol (01:02:03) and Mansi Mohite (01:07.53) emerged as the men’s and women’s champions respectively in the South Asian Triathlon Championships held concurrently with the Asia Triathlon Cup in Pokhara, Nepal on Saturday.

Koushik Vinayak Malandkar (01:03:26) was second behind compatriot Sinimol in the regional championships, while Sai Lohitaksh Kd (01:07:20) and Krishiv Patel (01:07:23) finished as the top two in the South Asian men’s junior category and Durvisha Pawar (01:11:55) and Prerana Sravan Kumar (01:14:57) as one and two in the South Asian women’s junior category.

-Team Sportstar

BOXING

Aryan, Jitesh make winning start at Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championship

Aryan (51kg) and Jitesh (54kg) won their respective contests to ensure a winning start for India on the opening day of the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Aryan defeated South Kora’s Jo Hyeon Woo and Jitesh got the better of Chen Yu Chen from Chinese Taipei, to emerge winners by identical margins of 5-0.

While other boxers in Jatin (57kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) are in line to take the ring later on, Jadumani Singh M (51kg), Akash Gorkha (60kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg) and Ankush (71kg) will begin their campaign in U-22 category on Sunday.

Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti (54kg) will start her journey against Uzbekistan’s Uktamova Nigina in the women’s U-22 category on Tuesday.

Preeti has already booked a spot for herself in the Paris Olympics.

The Boxing Federation of India has sent a 50-member Indian squad for this tournament, which has more than 390 boxers in fray from 24 different countries competing in 25 weight categories.

The Youth and U-22 finals will be organised on May 6 and 7.

TENNIS

Karthik, Prathima clinch National Wheelchair Championship titles

Second seed Prathima Rao beat top seed KP Shilpa 7-5, 2-6, [10-5] to clinch the women’s title in the second National Wheelchair Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Karthik Karunakaran and Prathima Rao, the national wheelchair tennis champions in Delhi on Saturday.
Karthik Karunakaran and Prathima Rao, the national wheelchair tennis champions in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
lightbox-info

Karthik Karunakaran and Prathima Rao, the national wheelchair tennis champions in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

It was a double crown for Prathima, as she had won the doubles title in partnership with KP Shilpa, beating the other two teams without dropping a game in the round robin format.

Top seed Karthik Karunakaran won the men’s title, beating second seed Shekar Veeraswamy 6-3, 4-6, [10-6]. Shekar won the doubles title in partnership with Balachandar Subramanian.

The results (finals):
Men: Karthik Karunakaran bt Shekar Veeraswamy 3-6, 6-1, [10-7]. Doubles: Balachandar Subramanian & Shekar Veeraswamy bt M Durai and Karthik Karunakaran 6-0, 6-2. Women: Prathima Rao bt KP Shilpa 7-5, 2-6, [10-5].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH

Suraj Kumar Chand, Anahat Singh emerge victorious in PSA Hamdard Squashters

India’s Suraj Kumar Chand and his precociously-talented compatriot Anahat Singh emerged as champions in the Hamdard Squashters Northern Slam, a USD 3000 PSA squash event in New Delhi on Saturday.

Second-seeded Chand edged out Sri Lankan top seed Ravindu Laksiri 3-2 (11-13, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3) in the men’s final, while top-seeded Anahat brushed aside Korean eighth-seed Hwayeong Eum in straight games 11-6, 11-4, 11-5 in the women’s title round.

It was world No 179 Chand’s maiden PSA title and world No 118 Anahat’s second PSA crown. 

-Team Sportstar

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 200/5; Tilak Varma shows fight after Hardik, Wadhera fall in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP
    AFP
  5. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Olympic torch begins its voyage to France
    AFP
  3. Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games host
    AFP
  4. China anti-doping agency says it will ‘actively cooperate’ with WADA audit
    AFP
  5. Nethra Kumanan secures India’s second Paris Olympics quota in sailing
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians 200/5; Tilak Varma shows fight after Hardik, Wadhera fall in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, April 27: Sinimol, Mansi South Asian triathlon champions; Aryan, Jitesh win in Youth Boxing C’ship
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Martin wins crash-filled sprint at Spanish MotoGP
    AFP
  5. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opts to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants; Playing XIs out
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment