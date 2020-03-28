Cricket Cricket COVID-19: MPL team owners extend monetary support to groundsmen The eight team owners of the Mumbai Premier League have offered Rs 1 lakh each to the groundsmen who are facing hardships because of the 21-day lockdown. Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 March, 2020 18:00 IST The Azad Maidan in South Mumbai bearing a deserted look. - Vivek Bendre Team Sportstar Mumbai 28 March, 2020 18:00 IST The eight team owners of the Mumbai Premier League have offered Rs 1 lakh each to the groundsmen who are facing hardships because of the 21-day lockdown.Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Now, the franchises of the league have decided to come forward and help out the groundsmen. All the cricketing activities have come to a standstill due to the 21-day lockdown and one of the franchise officials stated that the initiative was taken to help them in the times of crisis.Last year, the tournament was held in May. This season, however, there is no clarity if and when the league will be played. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos