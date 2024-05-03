Co-host USA announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which it will be co-host alongside Caribbean.
Part of Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada the co-hosts will kick off their campaign on 2 June against Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.
Squad
All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 84/5 (10); Impact Sub Pandey, Venkatesh try to rebuild
- USA T20 World Cup squad 2024: Monank Patel to lead the co-hosts; former NZ player Corey Anderson in the team
- West Indies’ T20 World Cup squad 2024: Rovman Powell to lead side
- IPL 2024: Piyush Chawla becomes second highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history, overtakes Dwayne Bravo
- IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma announced under Impact Subsitutes for MI vs KKR match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE