USA T20 World Cup squad 2024: Monank Patel to lead the co-hosts; former NZ player Corey Anderson in the team

Part of Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada the co-hosts will kick off their campaign on 2 June against Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Published : May 03, 2024 20:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: USA men’s cricket team in action.
FILE PHOTO: USA men’s cricket team in action. | Photo Credit: @usacricket/ X
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: USA men's cricket team in action. | Photo Credit: @usacricket/ X

Co-host USA announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which it will be co-host alongside Caribbean.

Part of Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada the co-hosts will kick off their campaign on 2 June against Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Squad
Monnak Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jhangir
*Reserves: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until 25 May, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

