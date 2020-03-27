Coronavirus lockdown: Take it seriously, don't step out, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli once again took to Twitter to request the people of India to take the 21-day lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 22,000 lives in 198 countries and the Indian cricket team captain isn't happy with the way the citizens of the country have responded to the government directives.

Two days after requesting the people of India to follow the curfew through a video message with his wife Anushka Sharma, Kohli posted yet another video on Twitter on Friday and said: "Today, I speak to you as a citizen of India and not as a cricketer. The way I have seen crowded roads, people out on the streets in groups and not following the curfew, it tells me that we are not taking this fight [against the virus] seriously."

Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty. pic.twitter.com/ZvOb0qgwIV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 27, 2020

"This battle [against coronavirus] is not as easy as it seems. Thus, I request everyone to follow and practice social distancing. We should follow the directives laid down by the government honestly and seriously," he added.

Kohli also mentioned that the efforts taken by the government and the health care experts will only make a difference if people remain indoors. "I request you to please follow what the goverment has told us to do seriously. Jai Hind," he concluded.

Shreyas Iyer enjoying cleaning at home

Team India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer posted a video as well.

Captioned "Cleaning can be fun too," the video showed the 25-year-old singing along to a popular song by Maroon 5 while mopping the floor of his house.

In the 21-day lockdown period, the Indian cricketers have been up to various activities. While Rohit Sharma went live on Instagram with Kevin Petersen and Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him washing clothes.