Serie A players cleared for training from May 4

Serie A players have been cleared to return to individual training from May 4 onwards, the Italian Government confirmed. Group training sessions will begin only from May 18 as Italy begins to ease on its coronavirus lockdown.

Serie A has remained suspended since March 9 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with over 12 rounds left in the competition.

The 20 clubs voted unanimously last week to complete the league season. The Italian football federation presented the country's sports minister with a medical code to allow the resumption of competition.

Matches are likely to start at the end of May or the beginning of June.

Italy has been hit hard with more than 26,000 deaths from Covid-19.