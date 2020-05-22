More Sports Badminton Badminton India Open to be held in December, 2020 BWF revamps 2020 schedule; India will also host the Syed Modi India International and the Hyderabad Open. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 May, 2020 15:45 IST India's K. Srikanth in action during the last edition of the India Open, in March, 2019. Srikanth finished as the runner-up in the men's category. - PTI Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 May, 2020 15:45 IST The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the USD 400,000 India Open badminton here from December 8 to 13.The BWF announced the revised list of events to signal the restart of competitive badminton, suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.Besides the India Open, originally scheduled in March, India will also hold the annual USD 170,000 Syed Modi India International at Lucknow from November 17 to 22. However, this World Tour Super 300 tournament clashes with the cash-rich USD 1,350 Indonesia Open, a World Tour Super 1000 event.In addition, India has been allotted the USD 90,000 Hyderabad Open, a BWF Tour Super 100 event, from August 11 to 16.ALSO READ | Another Olympic gold in mind, Carolina Marin flying higherApart from the World Tour events, BWF’s premier team competition, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, will be held from October 3 to 11 at Aarhus, Denmark.Ten lower-category events remain cancelled while four suspended competitions - German Open, Swiss Open, European Championships and Australian Open - await suitable dates.Following is the revised schedule of BWF World Tour in 2020Sept. 1-6 - Taipei Open (Taipei);Sept. 8-13 - Korea Open (Seoul);Sept. 15-20 - China Open (Changzhou);Sept. 22-27 - Japan Open (Tokyo);Oct. 13-18 - Denmark Open (Odense);Oct. 20-25 - French Open (Paris) and New Zealand Open (Auckland);Oct. 27-Nov. 1- Macau Open (Macau);Nov. 3-8 - China Open (Fuzhao);Nov. 10-15 - Hong Kong Open (Hong Kong);Nov 17-22 - Indonesia Open (Jakarta) and Syed Modi International (Lucknow);Nov. 24-29 - Malaysia Open (Kuala Lumpur) and Korea Open (Gwangju);Dec. 1-6 - Thailand Open (Bangkok);Dec. 8-13 - India Open (New Delhi);Dec. 16-20 - BWF World Tour Finals (Guangzhou). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos