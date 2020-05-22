India Open to be held in December, 2020

The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the USD 400,000 India Open badminton here from December 8 to 13.

The BWF announced the revised list of events to signal the restart of competitive badminton, suspended following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the India Open, originally scheduled in March, India will also hold the annual USD 170,000 Syed Modi India International at Lucknow from November 17 to 22. However, this World Tour Super 300 tournament clashes with the cash-rich USD 1,350 Indonesia Open, a World Tour Super 1000 event.

In addition, India has been allotted the USD 90,000 Hyderabad Open, a BWF Tour Super 100 event, from August 11 to 16.

Apart from the World Tour events, BWF’s premier team competition, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, will be held from October 3 to 11 at Aarhus, Denmark.

Ten lower-category events remain cancelled while four suspended competitions - German Open, Swiss Open, European Championships and Australian Open - await suitable dates.