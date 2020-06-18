Sterling strikes, Luiz sent off as Manchester City outclasses Arsenal

Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday.

Sterling, a prominent supporter of the “Black Lives Matter” movement whose slogan featured on the players' shirts, fired home on the stroke of halftime to put second-placed City ahead.

RELATED| Premier League Highlights: Manchester City beats 10-man Arsenal 3-0

The goal came after Arsenal substitute David Luiz failed to deal with a ball into the box and allowed Sterling in on goal, and Luiz was at fault again for City's second.

David Luiz had a poor game as he made the error that led to the first goal and the second half saw him concede a penalty and subsequently be sent off. - Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez got on the wrong side of the Brazilian as he burst into the box and the ex-Chelsea defender put his hand on the Algerian's back. Referee Anthony Taylor ruled he had pushed him to the ground, awarding a penalty and sending off Luiz.

Kevin De Bruyne confidently converted the spot-kick and City never looked in any danger there on, with Arsenal to 10 men.

City was also forced to end the game with 10 players when Spanish defender Eric Garcia had to be carried off on a stretcher after a collision with his 'keeper Ederson. City was unable to replace him as manager Pep Guardiola had brought on Sergio Aguero, the fifth substitute, just moments before the clash.

Guardiola's side wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Aguero hit the post, after a neat exchange with Sterling, and substitute Phil Foden slotted home the loose ball.