Football EPL EPL Arteta wants 'role model' Luiz to extend Arsenal deal David Luiz's agent revealed last week the 33-year-old Brazilian defender had only signed for one year contract with the Gunners. Reuters 17 June, 2020 11:13 IST David Luiz joined Arsenal from London rival Chelsea in August . - Getty Images Reuters 17 June, 2020 11:13 IST Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says David Luiz is a “key role model” and hopes the Brazilian defender will extend his contract at the Premier League club beyond this season.Luiz joined Arsenal from London rival Chelsea in August with British media reporting he had joined on a two-year deal but his agent told Sky Sports last week the 33-year-old had only signed for one year.“I'm really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us. He's been a key role model since I joined,” Arteta said at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game against Manchester City as the league resumes following the COVID-19 disruption.“I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and the club — I would love to keep him.”READ | Premier League braced for second wave of virus as shutdown ends Arteta also said the side needed improvement but was unsure about his options in the transfer market due to the financial impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.“The plans I had were not considering the coronavirus and all the side effects,” Arteta added. “We know what we need to improve the team, that is for sure. Whether we're going to be able to do it the way we want is a different story.”Arsenal is ninth with 40 points from 28 matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos