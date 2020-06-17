Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League LIVE

The Premier League returns! Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's mouth-watering encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal being played at the Emirates Stadium.

10pm: Three months after the last ball was kicked, the Premier League emerges from the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic today for what will be a 92-match slog to the finish.

RELATED| Premier League returns: All you need to know

In ordinary circumstances Manchester City would have long since relinquished its Premier League crown to Liverpool. Yet, on this evening, Pep Guardiola's side will step out at the Etihad Stadium hoping to delay Liverpool's inevitable coronation a while longer.

In many ways Wednesday's clash is more crucial to Arsenal.While City is 25 points adrift of runaway leader Liverpool, which needs two wins to secure its first title since 1990, Arsenal's burst of form before the shutdown means it has pushed itself into contention for a top-five finish.

This will be the 198th meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League. - REUTERS

As if this Premier League season was not strange enough, City's European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules means that instead of needing to finish in the top-four to claim a Champions League spot, fifth is likely to suffice.

Mikel Arteta had revived Arsenal before the shutdown, the Gunners are unbeaten in eight league games, winning three in a row. The side may be ninth, but is only five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game fewer.

City, on the other hand, will just look to delay Liverpool's coronation.