COVID-19 forces Napoli, Lazio to backtrack on return to training

Napoli has postponed its return to training amid the coronavirus pandemic, the club announced on Monday.

Serie A side Napoli was planning to resume training on Wednesday, despite being warned it would be dangerous with Italy in lockdown due to COVID-19.

But with more than 6,000 deaths in Italy, Napoli has delayed its training comeback amid Serie A's hiatus.



"Napoli announces that sporting activity has been suspended until further notice," the club tweeted.

"The date when training will be resumed will be established in due course depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 emergency situation."

Globally, there have been over 378,300 cases and at least 16,490 deaths.

League rivals Lazio and Cagliari also pushed back the date for a return to training.

Capital club Lazio -- just a point behind champions and Serie A leader Juventus -- has had said it wanted to start training as early as Monday, as had Sardinian outfit Cagliari.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3.