Football Football Players want at least four weeks of training before return – AIC Players need at least four weeks of training before returning, according to Italian Footballers' Association president Damiano Tommasi. Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 09:27 IST Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 20 May, 2020 09:27 IST Italian Footballers' Association (AIC) president Damiano Tommasi wants players to have at least four weeks of training before resuming the Serie A season.Clubs have been cleared to start team training amid the coronavirus pandemic, although Serie A is not expected to return until at least June 15, with the campaign having been suspended in March.There is expected to be further detail on May 28, when it is set to be known when and if the season will restart.READ: Serie A season's fate to be decided on May 28 Tommasi said players wanted at least four weeks of training before returning to action."At least four weeks of training to avoid injuries, although some speak of six," he told RAI on Tuesday."Prudence comes first because at this point you need real certainties from a medical and health point of view. Footballers need days to find their condition."We hope to accelerate in the coming weeks."Juventus held a one-point lead over Lazio atop the Serie A table when the season was stopped. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos