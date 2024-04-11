MagazineBuy Print

Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Asian Games medallist sprinter Jyothi Yarraji’s proposal to train in Tenrife, Spain ahead of the upcoming season and Paris Olympics was on Thursday cleared by the government.

Published : Apr 11, 2024 12:50 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo)
Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV
infoIcon

Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV

Asian Games medallist Jyothi Yarraji will train in Spain as part of the preparations for the Paris Olympics later this year.

This follows the Union Sports Ministry ‘s Mission Olympics Cell providing financial assistance towards the training.

Jyothi, who is currently ranked 23rd on Road to Paris list (women’s 100m hurdles event) is planning to train in Tenerife, Spain for 45 days to prepare for the upcoming season and Paris Olympics.

MOC, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding will cover her airfare, boarding/ lodging cost, Visa application fees, facility access cost, sports massage expenditure, local transportation cost, OPA among other expenditure.

READ | Nur Hasan, Murli Gavit and Hemraj Gurjar provisionally suspended; Lakshmanan and Himani handed bans for doping

MOC also approved India shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s proposal for financial assistance towards sparing partners to train ahead of the Paris Olympics.

MOC, under its TOPS funding will finance their training against Scottish pair of Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall and Indonesian pair Rain Agung and Berry Agriawan. The duo will train against the Scottish pair in Mumbai in June 2024 and the Indonesian pair in Hyderabad in July 2024 with TOPS funding the international pair’s airfare and boarding/ lodging costs.

Besides Jyothi, MOC also approved foreign training plans for Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon and Rajeshwari Kumari. While Raiza will train in in Italy with her personal coach Rajeshwari will in Italy train under coach David Kostelecky.

TOPS will be funding their and their coach’s airfare, accommodation cost, coaching fees, ammunition & Clay Birds expenditure, Visa and Gun Permit fee (for Raiza), extra baggage cost, local transportation cost among other expenditures. MOC also approved trap shooter Rajeshwari’s request for equipment upgrade, with TOPS funding her expenditure for a new Gun Stock.

Besides foreign exposure, MOC also approved proposal of Para-Shooters Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis for participation in the upcoming WSPS World Cup in Changwon South Korea.

TOPS will be funding their entry fees, entry fee for their coach, their boarding/lodging cost, local transport cost, expenditure for their gun permit, flight tickets, Visa, Insurance and OPA.

