Coronavirus: Three more Diamond League track meets postponed

The Diamond League has postponed three more track meets because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The events in Stockholm on May 24, Naples and Rome on May 28, and Rabat, Morocco, on May 31 have all been postponed with no new dates set.

The first six events of the year have been called off and only the Shanghai meet has been given a new date. The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 is now the first scheduled event on the calendar.

The Diamond League says the meeting organizers, the Wanda Diamond League and World Athletics remain committed to delivering a structured extensive season in 2020."