COVID-19: Indian table tennis player stuck in Malaga

Indian paddler Takeme Sarkar left for Malaga hoping to play in the Spanish League and gain some experience, but now finds herself quarantined in an apartment there after the suspension of airline operations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India No. 14, who hails from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, was slated to return on March 24. “I’m safe and doing fine in my area, my club members are very supportive, they are providing food everything,” the 28-year-old said in an audio message.

“I’m also happy to receive support from back home in India, my coach and association officials are in constant touch. I’ve got another ticket for May 11, and hopefully, the situation will become normal by then, and I will return,” she added.

Takeme, along with Sagarika Mukherjee and Moumita Dutta, is the reigning national champion. “I’m staying put at home the whole day and cooking myself. Three other Japanese girls are also here with me,” she said.

The unprecedented health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of all upcoming sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics and football’s European championships. The pandemic has so far claimed over 20,000 lives, and Spain is among the countries most affected.