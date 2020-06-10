Resumption of national camp for boxers delayed

Top Indian boxers will have to wait for a few more weeks for the resumption of the national camp.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had given a proposal to the Government in the last week of May to resume the national camp at Patiala from June 10.

“The Government of Punjab has its rules related to COVID-19. We haven’t got any approval yet. We can resume the camp after getting the clearance from the state government,” a BFI official said on Wednesday.

The BFI is hopeful of getting the clearance in a week or two.