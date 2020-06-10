More Sports Boxing Boxing Resumption of national camp for boxers delayed No approval has yet been given for the reopening of the camp in Patiala by the State government. Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 10 June, 2020 15:58 IST The BFI had given a proposal to the government to resume the camp from June 10. - AP (REPRESENTATIVE) Y. B. Sarangi Kolkata 10 June, 2020 15:58 IST Top Indian boxers will have to wait for a few more weeks for the resumption of the national camp.The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) had given a proposal to the Government in the last week of May to resume the national camp at Patiala from June 10.ALSO READ | BFI involves parents of junior boxers in e-programme“The Government of Punjab has its rules related to COVID-19. We haven’t got any approval yet. We can resume the camp after getting the clearance from the state government,” a BFI official said on Wednesday.The BFI is hopeful of getting the clearance in a week or two. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.