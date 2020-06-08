Lovlina: Miss being in national camp as I cannot do proper training at home

Lovlina Borgohain may be the most well-known face among the 627 people at the Bara Mukhia village in Golaghat district of Assam, but the two-time World championships-bronze medallist boxer is not satisfied with her achievements and seeks to excel in her sport.

Understandably, the 22–year-old, who has secured an Olympic quota place in 69kg, is missing being in the national camp.

“Earlier, there was a problem (to train at home) due to the lack of equipment. Since I am part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), I asked for some equipments and got a punching bag and strength and conditioning equipment. It has benefited me.

“However, I am missing the camp as I cannot do proper training at home,” Lovlina told Sportstar.

The postponement of the Olympics has encouraged Lovlina, also an Asian championships bronze medallist, to perform better.

“I have got more time to hone my skills. I may have got some medals, but I am not satisfied with my performance. I end up with a bronze medal. I want to work on my game and make it better.

“For me, the most important thing is the psychological aspect – how to handle different situations. The more we spend time in sparring, the more confident we become. For example, two opponents can use the same technique differently. One can figure out how to tackle both only in the ring.”

Nevertheless, Lovlina, who wholeheartedly helped fellow villagers by distributing food packets in the early phase of the lockdown, has spent some memorable time while being at home.

“Some time back, our financial condition was not good. We used to wonder what we would eat next. I know the condition of people in our area very well. There are people who don’t get to eat if they don’t work. A few weeks back, the situation was really bad. I did whatever I could to help people.

“Spending so much time with the family is relaxing. I also get time to watch videos of some fights and learn a few things.

“I can apply those only when I get back in the ring,” said Lovlina, who is in contention for this year’s Arjuna Award.