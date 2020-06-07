Videos

Joshua's passionate speech at 'Black Lives Matter' protest

Worldwide protests under the banner of 'Black Lives Matter' took place on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 June, 2020 11:46 IST
