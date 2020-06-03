More Sports Boxing Boxing BFI recommends boxer N. Usha for Dhyan Chand Award N. Usha, possibly one of the best boxers from India with two silver in the Worlds and a gold in the Asian championship, is optimistic of her chances. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 03 June, 2020 21:36 IST N. Usha is currently coaching the Indian Railways women’s team. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 03 June, 2020 21:36 IST N. Usha, possibly one of the best boxers from India with two silver in the Worlds and a gold in the Asian championship, did not get the recognition she deserved in her career.She is optimistic after the Boxing Federation of India recommended her for the Dhyan Chand Award“I felt bad at missing the Arjuna Award when I was at the peak of my career. So, this time around, I am really hopeful given the list of my achievements,” Usha says in a chat with Sportstar on Wednesday.For someone who was mentored by Andhra’s best known boxing coach I. Venkateswara Rao, Usha was also a six-times senior national champion from 2004-2010. “My father N.V. Ramana being a sub-junior national boxer, my interest was quite natural in the sport. But, it was lot of hard work as the kind of facilities existing now were not there then,” says the qualified NIS coach.READ| Boxer Buddy D’Souza still packs a punch at 84 Significantly, Usha was also with the Indian senior women’s team as coach for long and now, she is the coach of Indian Railways women’s team.“The biggest disappointment when I look back was missing the 2012 London Olympics because of a knee surgery and neck injury. That was the most frustrating phase,” recalls the senior officer in East Coast Railway.Usha is expecting a couple of her trainees to make it to the Olympics. She regularly trains state boxers whenever she is in Visakhapatnam. “I want to see my girls achieve what I failed to do." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.