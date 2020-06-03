Football Football Ukraine football club quarantined after 25 test positive for coronavirus The next two games for Karpaty Lviv, scheduled for mid-June, have been cancelled. AFP Lviv 03 June, 2020 11:02 IST A train conductor waits for a passengers at the train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 1, 2020. Ukraine on Tuesday registered a total of 24,340 cases of the coronavirus, and 727 people died from COVID-19. - AP AFP Lviv 03 June, 2020 11:02 IST Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv has been placed in quarantine after 25 people among the players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s Premier League said on Tuesday. All those infected have self-isolated while the club was “put in quarantine for at least two weeks,” the league said in a statement. Training has been suspended.The next two games for the Lviv side, scheduled for mid-June, have been cancelled.ALSO READ | What next for Premier League's 'Project Restart'?Karpaty said that 65 people were tested for the coronavirus, and urged other clubs to view testing of its players and staff with “utmost responsibility.” A game set for last Sunday between Karpaty and Lviv had been cancelled after the first positive test results came back.No symptomsA sports official told AFP under condition of anonymity that most of those who have the coronavirus have “no symptoms.”Ukrainian football matches restarted last weekend behind closed doors, as part of easing of the virus lockdown.Ukraine on Tuesday registered a total of 24,340 cases of the coronavirus, and 727 people died from the illness. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos