Home Olympics 2020 Olympic flame handover to take place in empty Athens stadium The Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo Games will take place without spectators in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. AFP Athens 16 March, 2020 18:00 IST The Olympic committee said the accreditation cards that had been issued for Thursday’s ceremony at the stadium in Athens would not be valid. - Reuters AFP Athens 16 March, 2020 18:00 IST The Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo Games will take place without spectators in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Greek Olympic committee said Monday.The committee said the accreditation cards that had been issued for Thursday’s ceremony at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896 would not be valid. The body’s headquarters will also remain closed from Monday until further notice.READ: COVID-19 updates: March 16 - Impact on sportsThe committee canceled the remainder of the Olympic torch relay last week after crowds gathered in southern Greece to watch part of the torch relay in Sparta, where the torch was carried by actor Gerard Butler.READ: From Algeria to Turkey, the football matches that went aheadGreek health authorities have warned people to stay home, and have shut down everything from restaurants, bars and cafes to public organized beaches, ski resorts, hair salons and movie theaters, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.Greece currently has 331 confirmed cases and four deaths. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.