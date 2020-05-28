Football Football Postponed Belgian Cup final now set for August 1 The postponed Belgian Cup final has been rescheduled for August 1. That is one week before the start of the league’s next season. PTI Brussels 28 May, 2020 17:40 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Belgian soccer authorities say the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp will take place in an empty King Baudouin Stadium. - Getty Images PTI Brussels 28 May, 2020 17:40 IST The postponed Belgian Cup final has been rescheduled for August 1. That is one week before the start of the league’s next season.Belgian soccer authorities say the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp will take place in an empty King Baudouin Stadium.READ: Belgian Pro League season officially ends, Club Brugge crowned championClub Brugge has the opportunity to secure a league-cup double after it was awarded its 16th Belgian title this month following a decision to end the current season prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.All sporting competitions in Belgium have been suspended until July 31. The new season is set to start on Aug. 7. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos