Football

Postponed Belgian Cup final now set for August 1

Brussels 28 May, 2020 17:40 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Belgian soccer authorities say the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp will take place in an empty King Baudouin Stadium.   -  Getty Images

PTI
Brussels 28 May, 2020 17:40 IST

The postponed Belgian Cup final has been rescheduled for August 1. That is one week before the start of the league’s next season.

Belgian soccer authorities say the match between Club Brugge and Antwerp will take place in an empty King Baudouin Stadium.

Club Brugge has the opportunity to secure a league-cup double after it was awarded its 16th Belgian title this month following a decision to end the current season prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All sporting competitions in Belgium have been suspended until July 31. The new season is set to start on Aug. 7.

