Lockdown: PV Sindhu distributes relief materials to the needy

World champion P.V. Sindhu joined the efforts of Sports Authority of Telangana State in distributing groceries to the needy at LB Stadium here on Monday with an appeal to all the citizens to wear masks compulsorily and maintain social distancing to keep away the dreaded Covid-19.



For the 24-year-old ace shuttler, it is her first public appearance after returning from the last month’s All England championship. She was in self-isolation for two weeks upon return and is now confined to her home because of the ‘lockdown’.

READ | Lockdown diaries: Run-up to Olympics will be difficult, says Srikanth



Sporting a mask, Sindhu distributed rice and other commodities along with some vegetables to some media personnel in the programme organised under the supervision of Telangana Minister for Sports V. Srinivas Goud.



“The virus is fast spreading and it is very important for all of us to follow the guidelines of the Government and back the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao in this regard,” Sindhu said. “This is not the time to take things for granted and it is the responsibility of all of us to stay indoors,” she said.

READ |

For his part, the Minister said they would soon launch a fitness app with a 40-minute workout which should help the citizens stay fit at home during this lockdown.“The Government is capable of fighting off this huge challenge but the citizens also should support it in this grave battle. If there are violations and the virus continues to spread, there will no option but to extend the lockdown,” he said.A. Venkateshwar Reddy, chairman of SATS, who is coordinating the efforts to distribute groceries worth Rs 1.5 lakh daily for the last eight days involving champion athletes, thanked Sindhu for joining hands with them and hoped things would improve soon.