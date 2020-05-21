Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: German women's league to resume May 29 The men's season resumed last weekend, also without fans and under strict health measures designed to minimise the threat from the virus. AFP Cologne 21 May, 2020 09:03 IST When the season was halted after 16 games, Wolfsburg topped the table with 46 points, eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. - FIFA AFP Cologne 21 May, 2020 09:03 IST The German women's championship will resume behind closed doors on May 29, the country's football federation (DFB) announced on Wednesday, after a suspension of almost three months due to the coronavirus.The men's season resumed last weekend, also without fans and under strict health measures designed to minimise the threat from the virus.READ| Football with fans will be back soon, says UEFA chief “I am very happy that the Bundesliga's women's clubs have come out in favour of the continuation of the season,” said DFB president Fritz Keller.“It's precisely this unity that we need during this crisis.”Clubs had already voted overwhelmingly to resume the season with 11 of the 12 in favour at a meeting of officials on April 30. FC Cologne abstained.When the season was halted after 16 games, Wolfsburg topped the table with 46 points, eight ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos