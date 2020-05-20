Dortmund veteran Piszczek signs one-year extension, will retire in 2021

Borussia Dortmund veteran Lukasz Piszczek has agreed a contract extension through to the end of June 2021, after which he will retire.

The Poland full-back will be 36 by the end of the new deal and next season will represent his 11th with the Bundesliga giant.

During his time at Dortmund, Piszczek has won two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals, while he has made over 350 appearances for the club.

This season, Piszczek – a member of the team that lost the 2013 Champions League final to Bayern Munich – has featured in 21 league games.

"Lukasz Piszczek is an absolute leading figure in our team. Furthermore, he's in top condition physically too," sporting director Michael Zorc said. "It was therefore logical that we would extend his contract by a further year."

Dortmund returned to domestic action on Saturday after an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, recording a 4-0 rout of rival Schalke in the Revierderby.