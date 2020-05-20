Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund veteran Piszczek signs one-year extension, will retire in 2021 Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said it was "logical" to offer Lukasz Piszczek a contract extension. Peter Hanson 20 May, 2020 21:19 IST Lukasz Piszczek has won two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals with Borussia Dortmund. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 20 May, 2020 21:19 IST Borussia Dortmund veteran Lukasz Piszczek has agreed a contract extension through to the end of June 2021, after which he will retire.The Poland full-back will be 36 by the end of the new deal and next season will represent his 11th with the Bundesliga giant.During his time at Dortmund, Piszczek has won two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals, while he has made over 350 appearances for the club.This season, Piszczek – a member of the team that lost the 2013 Champions League final to Bayern Munich – has featured in 21 league games."Lukasz Piszczek is an absolute leading figure in our team. Furthermore, he's in top condition physically too," sporting director Michael Zorc said. "It was therefore logical that we would extend his contract by a further year."Dortmund returned to domestic action on Saturday after an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, recording a 4-0 rout of rival Schalke in the Revierderby. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos